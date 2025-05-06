North Carolina House to vote on social media restrictions, medical confidentiality for children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina House of Representatives is set to vote on 30 bills, including legislation on social media protections for minors, children's medical records and school calendar flexibility.

Two of the proposed legislation stand out for their impact on families and kids.

House Bill 301

This legislation would impose social media restrictions for children under 16 years old.

The bill mandates that social media platforms delete accounts operated by users younger than 14 years old. It permits 14- and 15-year-old users to join networks only with expressed parental consent. Websites and phone apps would also be required to implement age verification.

House Bill 519

This is also known as 'Parents' Medical Bill of Rights.'

The bill would revise current laws regarding when minors can give consent to medical treatment on and when parents are allowed to access their child's medical records. Providers can still consult with children, but parents must consent to treatment unless it is an emergency.

The House will convene at 10 a.m.

