1 coach, 36 players suspended for on-field fight during football game between Howard, NCCU

A coach and 36 players have been suspended after a brawl on the football field between Howard University and North Carolina Central University.

A coach and 36 players have been suspended after a brawl on the football field between Howard University and North Carolina Central University.

A coach and 36 players have been suspended after a brawl on the football field between Howard University and North Carolina Central University.

A coach and 36 players have been suspended after a brawl on the football field between Howard University and North Carolina Central University.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A coach and 36 players have been suspended after a brawl on the football field between Howard University and North Carolina Central University.

The brawl happened Friday, Nov. 15 during the game that was broadcast on ESPNU.

NCCU Head Coach Trei Oliver called the fight "foolishness" during a press conference Monday.

"Let's play football. We have so much to play for here. We're a championship program; we're in a fight to get to the playoff, and now we're about to get some guys suspended over nonsense. It's bigger than that," he said.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the suspensions in a press release shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

NCCU had 19 players suspended and one assistant coach. Howard had 17 players suspended.

"The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting, as it directly violates the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that define our Conference," said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. "We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Any actions that compromise these principles will result in serious consequences. We expect all participants in MEAC athletic events to conduct themselves with dignity and uphold the high standards that reflect the spirit of the MEAC."