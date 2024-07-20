NC man who could only afford one hearing aid gets 2 new ones as gift from Clayton doctor

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina audiologist gave a man the gift of sound thanks to a community give-back event.

Dr. Melissa Palmer of Clayton Audiology has helped people with their hearing for more than two decades.

"I enjoy the ability to give the gift of sound through better hearing," said Dr. Palmer. "And for those with hearing loss who have either lost it over the years or have never really heard well, it is a really rewarding experience to see folks enjoying the sounds of life, whether it's communication, grandchildren, environment, birds singing."

Her patient Gerald Hardee has struggled with his hearing and could only afford one hearing aid, even though he needed two.

Recently, her office participated in a 'Community Giveback Day' led by Widex a hearing aid company. Gerald was surprised with two new hearing aids.

Dr. Palmer said Hardee's life has improved greatly.

"We explained that he had been chosen for this program... He is a man of few words. He did have a big smile on his face," said Dr. Palmer. "Once we were able to fit him with two hearing aids and he was able to hear in stereo, he just in this office was truly amazed at how much better he was hearing us and was very, very grateful."

Hardee is also learning how to use, adjust, and control his aids using his smartphone, she says.