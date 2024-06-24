Gender heart health gap shows women more at risk of heart disease: 'Not a man's disease'

Cardiologists at UNC REX are sounding the alarm as heart disease remains the number one killer in both men and women; women are more at risk.

Cardiologists at UNC REX are sounding the alarm as heart disease remains the number one killer in both men and women; women are more at risk.

Cardiologists at UNC REX are sounding the alarm as heart disease remains the number one killer in both men and women; women are more at risk.

Cardiologists at UNC REX are sounding the alarm as heart disease remains the number one killer in both men and women; women are more at risk.

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Just four days after Cheryl Stokes gave birth to her son, she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with congestive heart failure.

Almost 20 years later, she's thankful she made that call because it saved her life.

"I assumed because I was so heavy, I actually thought I was out of shape. I just had a baby," said Stokes. "My sister-in-law was over and she's like, 'Cheryl, I can hear you trying to breathe. Are you having difficulty?' I'm like yeah, but I'll see the doctor in a few days. She's like no ma'am. You call right now."

Cardiologists at UNC REX are sounding the alarm as heart disease remains the number one killer in both men and women; women are more at risk.

"Unfortunately, women are more likely to die from a heart attack than men are," said UNC REX cardiologist Dr. Christopher Kelly, who is also president of the Triangle American Heart Association. "They are less likely than men to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, at many hospitals, they may be less likely to get the appropriate medical attention. Those delays can lead to worse outcomes."

According to Dr. Kelly, women often ignore their symptoms because of the misperception that heart disease is a man's disease. He told Eyewitness News that women present with a heart attack in unusual ways by not having chest pain or pressure as their main symptom.

The signs women should not ignore include shortness of breath, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea or vomiting and dizziness.

The Triangle American Heart Association said this year marks 100 years of the organization raising awareness on the impact of cardiovascular disease. Regular doctor's visits and managing high blood pressure are just a few of the lifestyle factors that help keep it at bay.

"Making sure bodies are moving and eating healthy and nutritious meals are super important to making sure these numbers are managed appropriately," said Joy Clark with Triangle GoRed for Women.

Many women like Stokes dedicate their time to helping others in the Triangle understand why the 'Go Red for Women' movement exists by wearing red for a day, but encouraging others to make lifestyle changes year-round.

"Being healthy and alive for my son and family took a different meaning for me," she said.