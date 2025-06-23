41 patients, including 3 children, treated at hospital due to extreme heat: WakeMed Hospital

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Medical professionals are urging people to heed the warnings and limit their time outdoors during this oppressive heat.

WakeMed Hospital says 41 people have been hospitalized since June 1st. Three of the patients treated for a heat-related illness were children.

ABC11 News stopped by Downtown Cary Park and found that people are steering clear of being outside. There were not that many people out under the brutal sun.

"It's pretty oppressive out," said Caray resident Charles McKenna. "It's a little odd. There's usually quite a few people out here, especially around lunchtime."

Ice cream shops are experiencing a sharp rise in business.

Fresh Ice Cream Manager Ryan Gaines says these last few nights, there have been long lines through the parking lot.

"We are definitely rolling punches here," he said. "During the evening, the line gets out the door and into the parking lot."

