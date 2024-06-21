24 people hospitalized at WakeMed for heat-related issues since start of June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- WakeMed Hospital reported Friday that 24 people have already been hospitalized since the beginning of June for heat-related illnesses.

There's concern about what could happen during the next few days when the heat index will soar to the triple-digits.

This weekend, Wake County is opening several cooling stations and hoping people take advantage of the facilities.

"Come in to protect your life," said David Harris, Wake County Homeless and Prevention Services Director.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 2,300 Americans died last summer from heat-related causes and that was the highest number in 45 years of records.

Wake County's various cooling stations will open Saturday at noon and they remain an option until at least Monday.

"Our regional centers, public libraries, they're great. They're nestled in communities, so they make it a little more accessible for people to seek some reprieve," said Wake County Emergency Management Outreach Training and Exercise Manager Autumn Goheen. "If you don't have to be out in the thick of it in the middle of the day, late afternoon, don't."

Medical professionals encourage people to limit their time outdoors and listen to their bodies if they start to feel overheated or dizzy.

Orange County also has information on cooling centers and other resources to help the homeless and anyone else needing relief from the heat.

Extreme heat takes toll on vehicles

The weather can also take its toll on cars and leave drivers stranded. The extreme heat can zap car batteries.

Recurrent, a company that tracks the performance of electric vehicle batteries, looked at thousands of EVs and found they can lose between 15% and 31% of drivable range when the temperature soars above 95 degrees.

Mechanics are seeing an influx of drivers calling or coming by with dead batteries.

"A lot of people think cold is the worst for batteries, but actually, heat is. Especially with today, with cars, with the electronics that are in cars does take a huge toll on batteries," said Village Motor Works Manager Mark Marotta.

He said the average battery life is three to five years. Marotta suggested checking on your battery with this heat.