Nearly 70 people rescued from rip currents along North Carolina beaches this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're heading to the Carolina coast this weekend to cool off, you're advised to use caution in the water.

At Kure Beach, 20 people were rescued Wednesday because of rip currents.

At Carolina Beach, 25 people were rescued from the current on Thursday.

In all, about 70 people have been pulled from rip currents this week at North Carolina beaches.

A high risk of rip currents is expected through at least Friday.

Rip currents are powerful currents that move away from the shore and can easily knock people off their feet.

Rip currents are relatively strong narrow currents flowing outward from the beach, through the surf zone.

Follow these tips from the National Weather Service on how to survive if you get caught in a rip current:

Relax. Rip currents don't pull you under.

A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels an average speed of 1-2 feet per second but has been measured as fast as 8 feet per second -- faster than an Olympic swimmer. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; energy you need to survive and escape the rip current.

Do NOT try to swim directly into to shore. Swim along the shoreline until you escape the current's pull. When free from the pull of the current, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore.

If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help. Remember: If in doubt, don't go out.

If possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.