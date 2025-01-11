Body of woman found in woods, a week after she was reported missing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman was found dead on Saturday nearly a week later after she was reported missing.

Fayetteville police said during a follow-up investigation of a missing and endangered person, detectives were led to a wooded area near Newark Avenue and State Avenue where detectives found a body.

Authorities said the body was identified as 25-year-old Heather Williams.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723-0327 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

