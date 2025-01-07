Brother of missing woman found dead in Fayetteville speaks out: 'I miss her smile'

Paris Austin says he had a grave feeling his little sister--Jakaira Ortiz--was already dead as he drove from Virginia to Fayetteville Saturday morning to look for her.

Paris Austin says he had a grave feeling his little sister--Jakaira Ortiz--was already dead as he drove from Virginia to Fayetteville Saturday morning to look for her.

Paris Austin says he had a grave feeling his little sister--Jakaira Ortiz--was already dead as he drove from Virginia to Fayetteville Saturday morning to look for her.

Paris Austin says he had a grave feeling his little sister--Jakaira Ortiz--was already dead as he drove from Virginia to Fayetteville Saturday morning to look for her.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family of a missing woman found dead in Fayetteville are looking for answers after police discovered her body in an apartment on Tamarack Drive Saturday.

One friend tells ABC11 they're afraid her body was there undiscovered for days.

Paris Austin says he had a grave feeling his little sister--Jakaira Ortiz--was already dead as he drove from Virginia to Fayetteville Saturday morning to look for her.

"In a situation like that, you know you're exploring all possibilities in your mind whether you want to or not."

He says he and several of his family members--including his mother traveled to Fayetteville from out of state to track down his sister with the police. They were all here at the Lake in the Pines Apartments on Tamarack Drive when police found her beaten to death in one of the apartments.

Jakaira Ortiz (Photo: Paris Austin)

"And then you know you just hear the screaming of my mother," Austin said.

Fayetteville police say Jakaira, also known by her birth name as Jakaira Triplett--was last seen with her fiancé. Her fiancé did not return a call Monday from Eyewitness News. Family members say they hadn't heard from her since they were celebrating together on New Year's Eve. However, police have not identified a suspect in Jakaira's death.

The victim's brother says she'll be missed for her kind and generous nature and had this to say to the person who is responsible:

"Go talk to someone, you know," Austin said. "Go speak to the police, go turn yourself in. That way you can try to get yourself some help. There's still an opportunity for you and personally, I forgive you."

Jakaira Ortiz (Photo: Paris Austin)

Fayetteville police are actively investigating and say anyone with tips should contact the department.

SEE ALSO | Fayetteville crime down almost 30% compared to decade ago, police say

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).