Fayetteville police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside house

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police said a woman was found dead inside a home on Saturday.

Fayetteville police responded to calls about a reported missing person at a home along the 900 block of Tamarack Drive just before 8:45 a.m.

After an investigation, officers found a woman with fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's name has not been released.

Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit are actively investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.