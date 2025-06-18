First heat warnings of the year may trigger as dangers heat to be around for long stretch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An extensive heat wave began today for Central NC and will last for an extended amount of time.

Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s each day, for at least the next week, and humidity will be high making it feel hotter than 100 degrees.

So when do we expect heat headlines? Whether that be heat advisories or heat warnings. The National Weather Service has criteria for when advisories and warnings are issued in regards to heat, and that criteria can vary greatly across the country.

A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values (feels-like temperatures) are expected to rise into the 105-109F range for 2 or more hours, and/or excessive heat is expected for 3 or more consecutive days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values are expected to exceed 110F for more 2 hours or more.

It is possible we see Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings issued at some point during the next 7 days as dangerous heat grips our area.

