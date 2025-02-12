Heavy police presence after shooting in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting investigation was underway Wednesday afternoon in Harnett County.

The sheriff's office told ABC11 it happened at Neills Creek Road and Fairfield Lane near Angier and north of Lillington.

A heavy law enforcement presence is at the scene.

Neighbors told ABC11 that they saw someone taken away in an ambulance. What led up to the shooting remains unclear.

The police activity did not disrupt nearby Harnett Central High School. The school district told ABC11 that there were no delays or lockdowns at any campuses.

A breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

