Volunteers build tiny homes for Hurricane Helene survivors in western North Carolina

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Helene survivors in Swannanoa are reflecting on the gift of housing this holiday season.

Volunteers at the National Mental Health Alliance have spent the last several weeks, constructing these tiny homes for families impacted by Helene. The units are insulted and come with a mini-fridge and microwave. Each cost about $6,000 to build.

Orlondo Morris is one of the recipients. Though the space may be small and not fully built out, he said he's thankful.

"I keep struggling to come up with the words to give the thanks to these people who have been here from day one," Morris said.

Organizers said so far, they have been able to put 20 people in these tiny homes. There are also about 20 families on the waitlist.

Volunteers are working seven days a week and will continue to build the units as long there's a need.

ABC affiliate WLOS' Kimberly King contributed to this report.

