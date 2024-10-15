Trucker arrested in South Carolina after deadly Johnston County hit-and-run crash

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed by a truck leaving the Amazon facility in Smithfield, the sheriff's office said.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest has been made following a deadly hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Johnston County.

The sheriff's office said 52-year-old Joseph Stanley Wagner, of Clayton, was on his motorcycle on US 70 in Smithfield when a tractor-trailer pulled out from the Amazon facility into his path about 2 a.m.

Authorities said 32-year-old Kamha Kohnoh John Smith, of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested Monday in Florence, South Carolina, and charged with felony hit and run resulting in death.

They said he was operating that semi-truck for a third-party transporter out of Atlanta and was hired to transport freight from the Amazon warehouse in Smithfield but was not an Amazon employee.

The State Highway Patrol said Wagner was thrown off his bike in that collision where the trucker left the scene.

Smith is in custody awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Wagner was very involved in the Smithfield community and was a founding member of the nonprofit organization Help Thy Neighbor Johnston County

ABC11 has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not yet heard back.

