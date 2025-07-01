Veteran surprised with a new house in Rocky Mount; Paula Deen bakes her a cake: 'Very overwhelming'

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina veteran received a very special welcome home ceremony.

Retired Army Sergeant Kelsey McInnis got to see her new home in Rocky Mount for the first time. The special occasion was made possible thanks to the "Helping a Hero" nonprofit organization.

Sgt. McInnis was injured during a Humvee crash while preparing for deployment to Afghanistan in 2021 and now she and her 11-year-old mini golden poodle are going to have a house to call their own.

She was overwhelmed with emotion and at first thought she was being 'punked.'

"This is very overwhelming, but it's just such a blessing. I'm waiting for it and feel like you've been punked. But this is just such an amazing opportunity. Um, and a really big opportunity to live the American dream."

And, that's not all. Celebrity chef Paula Dean was there to bake her a cake and give her an autographed cookbook.

