Bomb threat and high temperatures forces early dismissal at Heritage High School

The early dismissal happened more than an hour after the school had to be evacuated to the stadium due to a bomb threat. Dozens of students were treated for heat-related issues.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heritage High School dismissed students early on Thursday due to a bomb threat and high temperatures.

Students and staff were taken to the outdoor stadium while law enforcement investigated the threat.

While outside as many as 30 students were treated for heat-related issues. Two of them were taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment; they have since been released.

"There was this girl who I felt so bad for," said sophomore Alexia Young. "She looked pale. She got pulled away on a stretcher."

This is not how Young expected to start her Thursday morning at Heritage High School.

"It was all like chaos. Everyone was looking around. We were like it's a drill and then it wasn't," she said. "It was very hot. Felt like 100 degrees outside."

Electrician Tyler Johnson was on the property working on the school's generator.

"Cops hopped out with plates on and assault rifles and stuff," he said. "They started walking around."

In the meantime, lines formed outside and parents anxiously waited at Wheatfield Plaza across the street.

"They held the kids outside the football stadium, which is too hot. They've been out there for two hours," said parent Christy Lee.

Many parents were worried about the possibility of heat exhaustion.

One mom went into a nearby store and tried to walk water over to her kids, but couldn't get past police.

"The kids are texting say they are so hot and can't get out of there," she said.

According to Wake County EMS, two students were transported with heat-related symptoms and up to 30 people were treated on the scene. They are doing fine. Air-conditioned GoRaleigh buses were brought in to triage patients.

The school district updated parents on its website, but parents say they only knew of a bomb threat because of their kids. They received an urgent text from the district stating there was an early dismissal due to safety concerns of high temperatures. The message stated: "Due to safety concerns of high temperatures following a building evacuation, we will dismiss students at 12:00 p.m.," the school explained in a message on its website. "School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents can pick up their students using the normal procedure. Staff will remain on campus with students until they are picked up."

"I would like to know as soon as he's evacuated from the school and the reason why as soon as it happens," said parent Norma Menendez.

Classes are slated to resume as normal on Friday.

The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is handling the investigation into the bomb threat. They're asking the public for assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible. If you have any information that can assist them, you're encouraged to call 919-554-6150. You can do so anonymously.