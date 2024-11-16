Check out Friday's high school football playoff scores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's playoff time for high school football and Friday night, teams clashed in first-round action.

Check out the latest scores below.

Class 4A East

Clayton 48, Wendell Corinth Holders 17

Durham Hillside 39, Spring Lake Overhills 12

Friendship 36, Fayetteville Pine Forest 20

Garner 14, Southeast Raleigh 13

New Bern 59, Gray's Creek 27

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 60, Willow Spring 7

Raleigh Leesville Road 35, Greenville Conley 9

Raleigh Millbrook 31, Hope Mills South View 0

Richmond Senior 42, Topsail 6

Rolesville 57, Apex Middle Creek 22

Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, New Hanover County 16

Wake Forest 21, Fayetteville Britt 20

Wilmington Ashley 41, Wilmington Laney 7

Wilmington Hoggard 35, Raleigh Broughton 13

Class 4A West

Charlotte Catholic 24, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21

Charlotte Independence 44, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, Lake Norman 9

Cornelius Hough 59, South Iredell 0

East Forsyth 38, Matthews Butler 35

Greensboro Grimsley 63, Western Guilford 0

Matthews Weddington 54, Kannapolis Brown 7

Mooresville 70, Alexander Central 0

Northern Guilford 21, West Cabarrus 20

Northwest Guilford 21, Charlotte Olympic 14

Palisades 14, Greensboro Page 3

Southeast Guilford 46, Pfafftown Reagan 45

Watauga County 43, Jamestown Ragsdale 19

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Asheville 10

West Forsyth 10, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3

Class 3A East

Burlington Williams 49, East Wake 21

Cape Fear 31, Southern Alamance 0

Fayetteville Sanford 49, South Central Pitt 14

Fayetteville Seventy-First 49, Croatan 0

Greenville Rose 32, Northern Nash 25

Havelock 63, Fayetteville Westover 15

Jacksonville 54, West Carteret 0

Lee County 34, Jacksonville White Oak 31

North Brunswick 24, Wilson Hunt 17

Pikeville Aycock 35, Eastern Alamance 9

Rocky Mount 24, Richlands 7

Scotland 28, Cameron Union Pines 14

Southern Nash 56, Harnett Central 14

Class 3A West

Asheville Erwin 56, Monroe Parkwood 25

Asheville Reynolds 37, Central Davidson 7

Belmont South Point 42, Montgomery Central 7

Concord Robinson 28, Northeast Guilford 0

Greensboro Dudley 55, Asheboro 0

Hickory 53, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Kings Mountain 38, East Lincoln 28

North Lincoln 43, North Davidson 13

Oak Grove 49, North Iredell 13

Statesville 15, Franklin 13

West Henderson 27, South Rowan 12

West Rowan 35, Morganton Freedom 21

Class 2A East

Ayden-Grifton 45, North Lenoir 22

East Duplin 33, St. Pauls 13

Eastern Wayne 44, Pittsboro Northwood 14

Edenton Holmes 20, South Granville 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 57, Hertford County 13

Farmville Central 60, North Pitt 32

Greene Central 41, Newton Grove Midway 6

Kinston 38, South Columbus 29

Martin County 47, North Johnston 6

Princeton 55, East Carteret 18

SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Burlington Cummings 12

Southeast Alamance 56, Rocky Point Trask 21

Wallace-Rose Hill 27, Washington 13

Warsaw Kenan 35, Roanoke Rapids 13

Whiteville 34, Pasquotank County 20

Class 2A West

Brevard 42, Anson County 6

Claremont Bunker Hill 55, Hendersonville 26

Davidson Community School 42, Catawba Bandys 6

East Rutherford 35, North Surry 25

East Surry 19, Southwestern Randolph 7

Lawndale Burns 24, North Stanly 10

Maiden 28, Lincolnton 23

Marshville Forest Hills 35, Lexington 12

Randleman 30, East Gaston 13

Salisbury 42, West Davidson 15

Walkertown 47, Surry Central 23

Class 1A East

Goldsboro Rosewood 48, Newton Grove Hobbton 21

Northside High School (Pinetown) def. East Columbus, forfeit

Pamlico County 50, Bear Grass 34

Pender County 76, Chatham Central 14

Salemburg Lakewood 56, Northampton County 6

Warren County 46, Chocowinity Southside 0

Weldon 14, Lejeune 7

Class 1A West

Boonville Starmount 51, Andrews 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 57, North Stokes 7

Cherokee 25, Winston-Salem Carver 8

Christ the King High School 31, Alleghany County 28

Corvian 49, Elkin 0

East Wilkes 49, Albemarle 28

Eastern Randolph 49, Swain County 0

Mitchell County 39, Valdese Draughn 28

Mount Airy 68, Mooresboro Jefferson 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 36, Kernersville McGuinness 27

Murphy 62, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

North Rowan 41, Cherryville 34

Robbinsville 20, Thomasville 7

South Stanly 34, Avery County 7

NCISAA Playoffs, Division II

Championship

Asheville School 28, Trinity Christian 14

The Associated Press contributed.

