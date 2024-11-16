Check out Friday's high school football playoff scores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's playoff time for high school football and Friday night, teams clashed in first-round action.
Check out the latest scores below.
Clayton 48, Wendell Corinth Holders 17
Durham Hillside 39, Spring Lake Overhills 12
Friendship 36, Fayetteville Pine Forest 20
Garner 14, Southeast Raleigh 13
New Bern 59, Gray's Creek 27
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 60, Willow Spring 7
Raleigh Leesville Road 35, Greenville Conley 9
Raleigh Millbrook 31, Hope Mills South View 0
Richmond Senior 42, Topsail 6
Rolesville 57, Apex Middle Creek 22
Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, New Hanover County 16
Wake Forest 21, Fayetteville Britt 20
Wilmington Ashley 41, Wilmington Laney 7
Wilmington Hoggard 35, Raleigh Broughton 13
Charlotte Catholic 24, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21
Charlotte Independence 44, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, Lake Norman 9
Cornelius Hough 59, South Iredell 0
East Forsyth 38, Matthews Butler 35
Greensboro Grimsley 63, Western Guilford 0
Matthews Weddington 54, Kannapolis Brown 7
Mooresville 70, Alexander Central 0
Northern Guilford 21, West Cabarrus 20
Northwest Guilford 21, Charlotte Olympic 14
Palisades 14, Greensboro Page 3
Southeast Guilford 46, Pfafftown Reagan 45
Watauga County 43, Jamestown Ragsdale 19
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Asheville 10
West Forsyth 10, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3
Burlington Williams 49, East Wake 21
Cape Fear 31, Southern Alamance 0
Fayetteville Sanford 49, South Central Pitt 14
Fayetteville Seventy-First 49, Croatan 0
Greenville Rose 32, Northern Nash 25
Havelock 63, Fayetteville Westover 15
Jacksonville 54, West Carteret 0
Lee County 34, Jacksonville White Oak 31
North Brunswick 24, Wilson Hunt 17
Pikeville Aycock 35, Eastern Alamance 9
Rocky Mount 24, Richlands 7
Scotland 28, Cameron Union Pines 14
Southern Nash 56, Harnett Central 14
Asheville Erwin 56, Monroe Parkwood 25
Asheville Reynolds 37, Central Davidson 7
Belmont South Point 42, Montgomery Central 7
Concord Robinson 28, Northeast Guilford 0
Greensboro Dudley 55, Asheboro 0
Hickory 53, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Kings Mountain 38, East Lincoln 28
North Lincoln 43, North Davidson 13
Oak Grove 49, North Iredell 13
Statesville 15, Franklin 13
West Henderson 27, South Rowan 12
West Rowan 35, Morganton Freedom 21
Ayden-Grifton 45, North Lenoir 22
East Duplin 33, St. Pauls 13
Eastern Wayne 44, Pittsboro Northwood 14
Edenton Holmes 20, South Granville 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 57, Hertford County 13
Farmville Central 60, North Pitt 32
Greene Central 41, Newton Grove Midway 6
Kinston 38, South Columbus 29
Martin County 47, North Johnston 6
Princeton 55, East Carteret 18
SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Burlington Cummings 12
Southeast Alamance 56, Rocky Point Trask 21
Wallace-Rose Hill 27, Washington 13
Warsaw Kenan 35, Roanoke Rapids 13
Whiteville 34, Pasquotank County 20
Brevard 42, Anson County 6
Claremont Bunker Hill 55, Hendersonville 26
Davidson Community School 42, Catawba Bandys 6
East Rutherford 35, North Surry 25
East Surry 19, Southwestern Randolph 7
Lawndale Burns 24, North Stanly 10
Maiden 28, Lincolnton 23
Marshville Forest Hills 35, Lexington 12
Randleman 30, East Gaston 13
Salisbury 42, West Davidson 15
Walkertown 47, Surry Central 23
Goldsboro Rosewood 48, Newton Grove Hobbton 21
Northside High School (Pinetown) def. East Columbus, forfeit
Pamlico County 50, Bear Grass 34
Pender County 76, Chatham Central 14
Salemburg Lakewood 56, Northampton County 6
Warren County 46, Chocowinity Southside 0
Weldon 14, Lejeune 7
Boonville Starmount 51, Andrews 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 57, North Stokes 7
Cherokee 25, Winston-Salem Carver 8
Christ the King High School 31, Alleghany County 28
Corvian 49, Elkin 0
East Wilkes 49, Albemarle 28
Eastern Randolph 49, Swain County 0
Mitchell County 39, Valdese Draughn 28
Mount Airy 68, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 36, Kernersville McGuinness 27
Murphy 62, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
North Rowan 41, Cherryville 34
Robbinsville 20, Thomasville 7
South Stanly 34, Avery County 7
Championship
Asheville School 28, Trinity Christian 14
The Associated Press contributed.