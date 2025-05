Hillside High School on lockdown due to police activity in the area

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillside High School has been put on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Details for the police activity has not been released by the police or school at this time.

Chopper 11 showed multiple police cars at the schools and some entrances taped off.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.