Hispanic advocates meet in Durham, air concerns about federal budget cuts, effects

Budget cuts to health services and immigration concerns were top of mind at the meeting, held at the Washington Duke Inn

Budget cuts to health services and immigration concerns were top of mind at the meeting, held at the Washington Duke Inn

Budget cuts to health services and immigration concerns were top of mind at the meeting, held at the Washington Duke Inn

Budget cuts to health services and immigration concerns were top of mind at the meeting, held at the Washington Duke Inn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hispanic advocates gathered at the Washington Duke Inn for a panel discussing how what's going on in Washington amid the current political climate affects Latinos in the Triangle.

Top of mind is the proposed budget from Republicans in Congress, supported by the Trump administration.

One part of it standing out is $900 billion in reduced spending, hitting programs such as Medicaid.

"Cuts would hit maternity care, rural hospitals, nursing homes, and people with disabilities, leading to higher medical bills, more medical debt, and worse outcomes," contended Susie Feliz, Senior Advisor of Legislative Affairs at UnidosUS.

ALSO SEE | Supreme Court to weigh blocks on Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

Policy leaders said the Medicaid cuts could affect 14 million Americans.

"Our estimates are about a third of that number are Latino, probably about 5 million or so are Latino, including surely tens of thousands of Latinos in North Carolina, so this is literally life or death for many of us," said Rafael Collazo with UnidosUS.

Immigration concerns are also still top of mind, with some sharing stories on children afraid to go to school and advocacy groups sharing how to handle contacts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ALSO SEE | What's in Trump's big bill?

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead also attended the meeting. He said that in the current climate, he understands many may be worried about law enforcement.

"That's very important because fear is real, so we talk about ICE, are they coming into our schools, we talk about ICE raids, and does the Durham County Sheriff's Office participate in those raids, and the answer is no," he said.

As different departments debate their levels of cooperation with ICE, Birkhead said he hopes to make it clear that people shouldn't be afraid to call for help regardless of immigration status.

"Are we open and welcoming to all ethnicities across the county? Absolutely and again, we support all of our communities, immigrant and non-immigrant," he said.