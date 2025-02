1 person killed in Holly Springs house fire, 4 others displaced

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead because of a house fire in Holly Springs.

The fire broke out at a home in the Easton Acres neighborhood.

Four other people were inside the home and were able to make it out.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

Five different fire departments responded to blaze.

