Home destroyed by fire in Sampson County

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that burned down a home in Sampson County.

The fire happened Saturday evening at a home on Whit Road in Newton Grove.

Authorities said at least two people were home at the time of the fire.

One person was treated for injuries from the fire. Officials have not released any other details about the other victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.