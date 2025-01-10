How to us space heater, fireplace, wood burning stove to heat your home and not burn it down

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When it's cold outside many of us may resort to using supplemental heat like a space heater to stay warm. Fire departments don't discourage it, however, they emphatically encourage you to be very careful and follow safety protocols to prevent fires or burn injuries.

First and most importantly, install smoke alarms to warn of a fire. You can contact your local fire department to get one for free and they'll install it. You should also have carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home to warn about a faulty furnace, fireplace or other venting problems.

Also, be sure your family has an escape plan in place and practice it in the event of a fire.

Space/Electric Heaters

Look for the UL Mark on your electric heater. This means representative samples of the appliance have met UL's stringent safety standards.

Space heaters should never be used as a primary source of heat. When using a space heater as a supplementary device make sure it is at least 3 feet away from any household combustibles such as curtains, decorations, clothing items, newspapers and flammable liquids.

Make sure you are using the proper size extension cords for space heaters. If the cord cannot handle the current it will overheat and melt.

Inspect the heater's cord periodically to look for frayed wire or damaged insulation. Do not use a space heater with a damaged cord.

Heaters should be placed on a flat, level surface. Do not place heaters on furniture since they may fall and become damaged or break parts in the heater.

Never leave a space heater unattended, particularly when children and pets are present.

Unless the heater is designed for use outdoors or in bathrooms, do not use it in damp, wet areas.

Always shut off and unplug space heaters when leaving the room and before going to bed.

Fireplace safety

Use small bundles of wood and ensure logs are dry and split to size, as they will catch fire quicker and reduce the risk of sparks and flyaways.

Stay away from using junk wood, like old pieces of furniture, and be aware that anything with varnish or a finish will release toxins and create chimney buildup.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks and embers from flying into the room.

Never leave a fireplace fire unattended, particularly when children and pets are present.

Use the proper fire tools to stoke and clean your fireplace periodically. Sweep up the soot left over to avoid an uncontrollable fire next time around.

Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container and kept at a safe distance from your home.

Remember to have your chimney cleaned at least once a year.

Wood Burning Ovens

Wood-burning ovens are often used to heat a home. Read the instruction manual carefully to avoid improper installation.

Check for cracks and inspect legs, hinges and door seals for smooth joints and seams.

Use only seasoned wood for fuel, not green wood, artificial logs, or trash.

Keep air inlets on wood stoves open, and never restrict air supply. Otherwise, you may cause creosote buildup that could lead to a chimney fire.

Generators

Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas

Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings

Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open

Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home and install carbon monoxide alarms

Never refuel a generator when it is hot

Store fuel outside

If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly

Additional Tips