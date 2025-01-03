Tips to stay warm, prepare your home for cold temperatures in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After some seasonable days, the cold is returning with a vengeance. Temperatures are taking a nosedive this weekend.

It's time to get your home prepared for the cooler temperatures.

According to Duke Energy, there are several tips to stay warm and help lower your energy bill:



Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Most are comfortable at 68 to 70 degrees.

One of the easiest things customers can do to increase heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house but close them at night to help insulate your home.

One of the best energy-saving habits you can do each year is to check windows, doors and vents for air leaks.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, giving off the same light.

In the winter, operate ceiling fans clockwise, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less.

Inside your home, open the cabinet doors with plumping pipes on exterior walls, and keep the faucet running. You will need a drizzle the width of a pencil.

You should also put away your water hoses. You also want to apply a cover on your exposed outside pipes -- a piece of foam or a pool noodle will do the job.

