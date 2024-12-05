Heating your home can be costly, here are some tips to save money

When the weather outside is frigid, there are ways to save and burn through your winter budget.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As temperatures begin to dip and many mornings are starting in the low 20s, if not lower, and the daily high is rather chilly, people often turn to their heater for a desirable temperature at home.

In doing so, heating and cooling experts have suggested tips to save you money and prevent costly repairs.

Among the most common mistakes, according to Vincent Trent with Air Experts Raleigh Heating & Air, is turning the system off when you leave the home. Industry experts say this causes your system to overwork when you return home and desire a comfortable temperature.

"Sometimes they actually don't realize that. We come and do the maintenance and we find things that are actually on their way out from breaking or they're using too much electricity," said Trent. "Because some people have heat pumps and they have backup heat. So when that backup heat is working, they don't realize that their heat is not working too efficiently until they get that electric bill."

According to Duke Energy, there are several tips you can take advantage of to contribute to a lower energy bill.

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting

One of the easiest things customers can do for heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

One of the best energy-saving habits you can do each year is to check windows, doors and vents for air leaks.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs while giving off the same amount of light.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less.

Additionally, Trent cautions on a DIY approach to fixing your heating or cooling system.

"It's not something a homeowner would be able to see. Everything is closed up internally. The only thing they'll be able to notice is that it's not reaching the temperature on the thermostat," he said.

And for preventative maintenance, he suggests doing so twice a year. "Get that checked every 6 months. You want that checked out before the summertime and before the winter," said Trent. "That makes sure everything is working efficiently and safely."

