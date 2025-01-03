NC weather forecast includes blast of cold with low chance of wintry mix Monday

Grab your jackets! It's going to be chilly this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A blast of cold is moving into central North Carolina, bringing freezing temperatures and a chance for rain.

The good news is the chance for snow and ice remains low. Sunday night through Monday afternoon is when the chance of some frozen precipitation arrives. But again, the chance remains low. Any wintry mix that does fall would likely be north of Interstate 85.

The majority of that Monday event will be cold rain.

Before that happens, cold temperatures will move into the area. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday, but gusty wind will make it feel like it's only in the low 30s.

The chance for rain arrives late Sunday and lasts through Monday afternoon.

Temperatures Monday could be highly variable depending on where you are in the state. It'll be in the mid 30s near the Virginia border but up near the 60s in the Sandhills.

The cold blast will last through next week. Feels-like temperatures toward the end of the week could be in the low 30s in the afternoon.