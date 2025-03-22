Cumberland County homeowners appeal skyrocketing property values

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in Cumberland County only have until Monday to submit informal appeals on their property valuations from the county. The unprecedented spike in property valuations in the area--more than 60 percent--has had some worried about how they'll afford their tax bills in the future.

"The taxes went up like over $100,000 in one year," said Emma Williams of Fayetteville, one of the homeowners appealing. "I'm saying, 'Oh my goodness. This house is not worth all that.'"

Rob Stewart, also of Fayetteville, says his home's valuation went up almost 30 percent since the county's last valuation in 2017.

"It's kind of par for the course, I guess because home prices have gone up. But I didn't think ours had gone up that much."

The county doesn't set the new tax rate until June, and homeowners can still file formal appeals to a special board starting Tuesday. But after this year's valuations went up almost 65 percent from the county's last valuations in 2017--many homeowners are objecting. That's especially the case for some homeowners ABC11 spoke to from Gray's Creek. Cumberland County is suing DuPont and Chemours for polluting the community with forever chemicals--or PFAS.

"It's unreasonable, especially since my property has been devalued because of the contamination, so it's unfair that I've got to pay," Arthur Bell said.

Lisa Taylor, who also lives in Gray's Creek says her home's valuation went up about two times as much.

"I know that my property is not valued. I cannot sell my property for that amount."

"I bought that house 10 years ago for $200,000 and now they want $448,000 in taxes on it," said Richard Young, also of Gray's Creek. "I don't know where they get that from. A house just down the road just sold for $390,000 and it's a lot bigger than mine."

Stewart says he's appealing by referencing other similar homes in his Fayetteville neighborhood that have recently sold for less money.

"Being retired and you know, on a fixed income so to speak, every dollar counts."

As of Thursday evening, the county says it received 4,400 informal appeals; those are the ones only circulated between property owners and the county's tax office. In 2017, it received a total of almost 4,600 appeals--including formal ones that are evaluated by the Cumberland County Board of Equalization and Review.

The county will start accepting those formal appeals on Tuesday.

Homeowners at the courthouse tell ABC11 they've been leaning on their neighbors for support and advice in the appeals process.

"We're putting a plan together and hopefully the tax assessor will review it with an open mind and make adjustments that's necessary," Bell said.

County officials say new property values don't immediately translate to higher taxes. They say that tax rate--plus homeowner's property values--will dictate the ultimate cost of their new annual tax bill.

