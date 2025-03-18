Cumberland County to build safe drinking water system for Gray's Creek community

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County commissioners are finalizing some of their plans to build a water distribution system with Fayetteville PWC to bring safe drinking water to people living in the Gray's Creek community. The community has been exposed to PFAS.

The joint project with Cumberland County and the PWC is expected to bring safe drinking water to 200 people living in Gray's Creek. People impacted by the pfas here say this kind of intervention is necessary to protect them from those forever chemicals.

"I didn't know how bad it was. And I started listening, reading about it. And I knew that it can cause all kinds of problems with your health."

Ron Ross says he had a water filtration system installed in front of his home by Chemours. But he still worries about how his exposure to PFAS has been potentially impacting his health--and the health of his family.

Cumberland county is spending $16 million on the first phase of its construction project with PWC to extend water distribution to Gray's Creek. It's all part of a plan to bring the community safer water.

"It's time for action. And what you're seeing now is the action," said Chairman Kirk deViere of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

In a separate effort, the county is also installing filtration systems at two schools in the community in September: Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary. PWC says that construction is expected to be completed by mid-summer of next year.

Officials say this could be the start of Cumberland County officials creating a broader water and sewage system in the county to keep up with its development:

"(I)f this community is going to grow, we have to have that infrastructure, both water and sewer, to grow."

The county says it is using funds from the American Rescue Plan, the state and county for the project.

