Fayetteville Public Works Commission receives additional $30M to develop PFAS treatment facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Public Works Commission (PWC) received $30 million in state and federal funding to help remove PFAS in the city's water.

According to a Friday press release, this is in addition to the previously announced funding. To date, PWC has been awarded more than $60 million toward its $80 million project developing Granulated Activated Carbon facilities. The project is expected to be finished in 2028.

PWC also got $1 million to go towards its program Operation Clean & Clear to inventory water service lines to comply with the recent changes in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Lead & Copper Rule.

SEE ALSO | NC farmer losing crop because of unsafe levels of chemicals in water

North Carolina has 47 drinking-water systems with concerning levels of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

Timothy Bryant, CEO and General Manager of Fayetteville PWC, said he is grateful for the funding from Governor Cooper and Secretary Biser.

"For years, PWC has been a leader in delivering drinking water meeting or exceeding regulatory requirements. Our customers deserve the absolute best drinking water," he said, "and these funds will ensure that we are able to continue meeting that standard every day. We will continue to pursue federal, state and local dollars whenever available."

PWC is also improving its P.O. Hoffer Water Treatment Facility to expand the Powder Activated Carbon (PAC) filtration system. This will allow the removal of smaller amounts of PFAS from drinking water until the GAC filtration system is finished.

Those improvements are expected to be finished by 2026.

RELATED | North Carolina lawmakers working on PFAS bill to charge companies to cover cleanup