Franklin County volunteers prepare for weekend prom dress giveaway

The event provides free prom dresses to local students in foster care or other sincere financial need.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- With prom season around the corner, volunteers are busy prepping for a prom dress giveaway in Franklin County.

The Hope Chest is holding its annual event in Youngsville, this weekend. The event provides free prom dresses to local students in foster care or other sincere financial need.

The nonprofit started as a senior project in 2015 for Jennifer Enevoldsen's daughter, Jordan. Jordan wanted to give back, inspired by her experience being adopted out of the foster care system-remembering how she felt when she had nothing. The two were blown away by the support and kept it going, and this year, more than a thousand dresses have been donated.

"We do lean towards the girls that are financially in need. However, we are open to anybody-we are not going to ask about their financial status or anything. But we do open up to anybody that would like to come and get a dress. Any size, any age dress, we kind of filter through them and see if a girl would wear them to prom," said Jennifer Enevoldsen, Belle to the Ball Prom Dress Giveaway organizer.

The Hope Chest Prom Dress Giveaway will be held Sunday, March 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at Pinehill Pavilion, 375 Moores Pond Road in Youngsville.

They are still in need of volunteers and can accept dress donations on-site.