Alston Yards project aims to reshape area of west Cary: 'Highly desirable place to live'

The project will include hundreds of apartments, a town park and a hotel.

The project will include hundreds of apartments, a town park and a hotel.

The project will include hundreds of apartments, a town park and a hotel.

The project will include hundreds of apartments, a town park and a hotel.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Alston Yards project is going full steam ahead after the developer, Raleigh-based Heritage Capital Partners, purchased land for $500 million to transform the area along Highway 55 in west Cary into a new place to live, work and play.

"It's just a highly desirable place to live," managing partner Ryan Blair said. "We think there could be more retail in an environment that doesn't exist today, so that's a gap that we're looking to fill."

The project will include hundreds of apartments, a town park and a hotel.

Rendering of the Alston Yards project. Heritage Capital Partners

The project is also near the site for Apple's proposed campus in Research Triangle Park, which all adds excitement to the growing area for Joshua Felix, a bartender at Rosecomb Beer Garden.

"In the future, if the Apple campus goes through, I do expect more after-work crowds come to this general area to make more reservations," Felix said. "There's just so much opportunity here."

Rendering of Alston Yards project. Heritage Capital Partners

ALSO SEE | Apple, facing tariffs on Chinese imports, says it will invest $500 billion in US facilities

With construction set to begin in 2026, Blair said the project not only addresses potential traffic concerns, but will keep some of the surrounding nature, which he thinks is unique.

"This land that we are buying is really a "hole in the doughnut" that's going to allow us to expand the Greenway system, and fill in gaps for the neighboring, adjacent neighborhoods to utilize, to walk to Parkside Town Commons, to walk to our future retail, and the overall development," Blair said. "We feel like it's a great overall macro location, but also from a micro-location perspective, has a lot of benefits."

More Boomtown stories

New census data found Johnston County is the fastest-growing county in the state the last 5 years, growing about 19 percent between 2014-2018 and 2019-2023.

In northeast Raleigh and neighboring Knightdale, multiple housing projects are being built and so is a new supermarket.