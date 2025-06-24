Central NC sees hottest 'feels-like' temperatures in the U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As a dome of high pressure continues to bring sweltering heat to most of the eastern half of the country, Central North Carolina has recorded the highest 'feels-like' temperatures in the country.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the heat index at RDU International Airport was 111 degrees. Oppressive heat, along with high dew points, making it feel extra humid, led to these high values.

The highest 'feels-like' temperatures will likely come later in the afternoon. It could still feel like 100 degrees at 10 p.m.

As a reminder, stay extra hydrated and cool in these hot conditions. Our heatwave continues through the rest of the week, with Tuesday being the peak of the heat.

