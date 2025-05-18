Hundreds attend Raleigh Police Department Fun Run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department hosted its Fun Run on Saturday.

Hundreds of runners attended the run, which was held on the House Creek Greenway Trail.

The event was an opportunity for the department's new police chief, Rico Boyce, to engage with the community and also highlight greenway safety.

"Maybe consider taking one earbud out just so you can be aware of your surroundings, make sure you're looking around just always have your head on a swivel, and that's just for your safety and the safety of others, and you might be able to see something that we don't see on a normal basis," Z.R. Wagon, Raleigh Police Department said.

