Hundreds gather outside Raleigh Tesla dealership to protest Elon Musk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As national protests are set up across the country against Elon Musk at Tesla dealerships, the same group hosted a protest at Tesla's dealership on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Organizers said they've had six protests so far, but the one Saturday afternoon was the largest yet.

The group Tesla Takedown is urging people not to buy Teslas and to sell their stock in the company.

It's all in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration and his DOGE committee pushing for federal job cuts and cutting funding to programs like the USAID, and concerns over his access to data.

In a meeting with employees, Musk responded to the recent protests and acts of vandalism, saying there have been rocky moments, but he is urging supporters to hang on to their stocks.

Opponents say that's why it was important to have these protests outside the Tesla dealership to put economic pressure on his company.

"Musk is the richest person in the world, and his stock has gone down 50 percent since the inauguration. These protests have had a big impact. People are not happy with what he's doing, and they're not buying his products, and we have nothing against the people who work here, we have nothing against people who drive Teslas, we only have an issue with Musk himself," said organizer Kathryn Pollak.

There haven't been any major reports of attacks on Tesla cars or drivers in the Triangle, however, the FBI has created a task force for other similar incidents around the country.

