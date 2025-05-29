Hundreds gather in Smithfield to pay honor beloved council member, high school coach Marlon Lee

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A massive show of support filled Smith-Collins Park in Smithfield on Wednesday night, as hundreds of community members gathered to remember longtime town council member Marlon Lee, who died suddenly over the weekend after a heart attack.

Lee, a well-known basketball and volleyball coach at Clayton High School and a lifelong advocate for the East Smithfield community, was 51.

Born and raised in East Smithfield, Lee dedicated his life to uplifting the side of town where he grew up. He joined the Smithfield Town Council in 2013, working to ensure that all residents had a voice and a fair opportunity to thrive.

He was also known for his commitment to youth in the community, helping to improve recreational spaces like Smith-Collins Park.

"We deserve it just like anyone else," Lane's older sister Kimberly Lee-Lane said. "He wanted to make sure of that."

Lee was often seen at Smith-Collins Park, so much so that it became affectionately known by many as "his office." It was where he met with neighbors, developed plans, and strategized ways to uplift East Smithfield.

"There are many times that he would come and sit out here and devise plans and strategies about the things that he wanted to do," Lee-Lane said. "So it's good to see so many people in his office today."

After his death, those same grounds drew hundreds of mourners - family, friends, colleagues, and former athletes - to pay tribute to the man many called a mentor and friend.

"Look at his basketball team. He was a tough guy, but those girls loved him, and he loved them, too," Lee-Lane said.

Former players spoke emotionally about the profound influence Lee had on their lives.

"He's not only our coach, he's family to us," one said.

"He was just like one of the best people I've ever met, always pushing us to be better," another added.

"He taught me so much, but that's the biggest thing, being humble and fighting through adversity," said a third.

Although there were plenty of tears, the evening also brought joy, a reflection of the light Lee brought to his community.

"I cry every five minutes because I'm going to miss my brother," Lee-Lane said. "His spirit, his energy, and everything that he'd done shall live on forever."

As far as funeral arrangements, a viewing is planned for Sunday, June 1, at Saint Peter Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in Smithfield from 2 to 5 p.m.

His funeral is scheduled for the following day, on Monday, inside the gym at Clayton High School.

Lee-Lane told ABC11 they plan to drive him around the park before he's officially laid to rest, giving him a chance to see the place he loved one last time.