Funeral arrangements announced for Marlon Lee

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced days after the sudden passing of coach and councilman Marlon Lee.
A viewing is planned for Sunday at Saint Peter Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in Smithfield from 2 to 5 p.m.
His funeral is scheduled for the following day on Monday inside the gym at Clayton High School where Lee was the head women's basketball coach.
He also served as a town councilman in Smithfield.
ABC11 talked to his family last night, who called him a gentle giant.
They say he died of a heart attack.