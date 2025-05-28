Funeral arrangements announced for Marlon Lee

A viewing is planned for Sunday at Saint Peter Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in Smithfield from 2 to 5 p.m.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced days after the sudden passing of coach and councilman Marlon Lee.

His funeral is scheduled for the following day on Monday inside the gym at Clayton High School where Lee was the head women's basketball coach.

He also served as a town councilman in Smithfield.

ABC11 talked to his family last night, who called him a gentle giant.

They say he died of a heart attack.

