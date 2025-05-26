24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Smithfield mourns the unexpected death of town councilman Marlon Lee

Monday, May 26, 2025 12:06PM
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield town councilman, Marlon Lee, has died.

The town announced the news on Facebook Sunday night.

Lee was elected to the town council in 2013, representing District 1, which covers the east Smithfield community. He also served as the head coach of the varsity women's basketball team at Clayton High School.

"On behalf of Mayor Andy Moore and the Smithfield Town Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences on the sudden passing of Councilman Marlon Lee," the town said in the post. "His service and dedication to our community will always be remembered. We ask that you keep his family and friends, along with all of us, in your prayers as we come to grips with this loss for our town."

