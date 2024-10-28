Hundreds run to defeat ALS in annual RDC Marathon in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. -- Hundreds of runners hit the streets of Durham on Sunday for the RDC Marathon.

The annual event included a half marathon, 10k, and 5k races that started at the American Tobacco Trail and finished at the Streets at South Point.

As a certified qualifier for the Boston Marathon, the marathon attracts top runners from across the state.

"It's great to be done. I just love to run," said runner Susan Weidman. "It's peace and quiet and I run by myself out in the country. It's my hour or two of peace and quiet during the week."

Funds from the event went to the Team Drea Foundation which supports bold, innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. It also works to raise awareness of the disease and to inspire people living with ALS.

The Team Drea Foundation was founded by Andrea Peet and her husband David Peet. Andrea was diagnosed with ALS when she was only 33 years old and given just two to five years to live. Since her diagnosis, she has competed in and completed 50 marathons in 50 states using a recumbent trike to propel herself.

