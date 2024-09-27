Helene now tropical storm as it approaches North Carolina

Light showers are possible in the morning, and there is a risk of isolated tornadoes from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area.

Light showers are possible in the morning, and there is a risk of isolated tornadoes from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area.

Light showers are possible in the morning, and there is a risk of isolated tornadoes from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area.

Light showers are possible in the morning, and there is a risk of isolated tornadoes from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helene is forecasted to cause significant issues including flash flooding, landslides, damaging debris flows, slope failures across steep terrain, and riverine flooding across portions of western and central North Carolina.

As of early Friday, Helene downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Florida and Georgia. Light showers are possible in the morning, and there is a risk of isolated tornadoes from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday.

Flooding may occur in areas that do not typically flood.

All North Carolinians should be weather-aware and prepared. You can check if your area is at risk for flooding here. You can also check the nearby lake levels.

Impact across NC

Road Conditions & Flooding

Light showers are possible in our viewing area Friday morning, so be careful on your morning commute. There is also a risk of isolated tornadoes.

Haywood County Sheriff's Office told people to evacuate in Cruso Clyde, Canton, and other "low-lying areas" in Waynesville, which is west of Asheville. In a social media post, it said: "Flood waters are extremely dangerous. Getting caught up in floods may result in injury or death. LEAVE NOW. Climb to higher ground. Do not drive through water."

Power Outages

Several were without power Friday morning, according to the Duke Energy power outage map.

According to Duke Energy's website, the weather challenges because of Helene "will slow progress until the storm fully exits our service areas on Friday. Crews will assess damage and restore service as quickly as possible in areas where conditions allow. Estimated times of restoration will be provided as they are available."

RDU

Nearly 30 flights at Raleigh-Durham International Airport have been canceled Friday. There have also been a total of 12 delays.

Check your flight status here.

Storm Prep

In a Thursday news conference, Cooper spoke with other leaders about storm preparations and response.

"This is an unusually dangerous storm," he said. "(North Carolina) is preparing for unexpected conditions...Our priority here is to protect lives and manage the impact of the storm on our communities here in our state as it arrives."

Swift-water rescue crews from the Triangle are heading to the western part of the state as Hurricane Helene approaches.

North Carolina's price gouging law is in effect as of Thursday in preparation for Hurricane Helene, the state's attorney general office announced. The Department of Justice reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein will hold price gougers accountable for breaking the law.

You are encouraged to report any suspected potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online.

President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for North Carolina. The move makes federal disaster assistance available to the state to supplement response efforts to damage and other effects of Helene.

The North Carolina State Emergency Operations Center deployed 16 swift water rescue teams and added three additional swift water rescue teams from New York, Indiana and Illinois.

ABC11 was in Cary early Thursday as local emergency teams geared up to head to western North Carolina.

After Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency, the Cary Swift Water team out of station 7 loaded up serval cars and trailers with boats attached.

The Cary Swift Water team out of station 7 loaded up several cars and trailers with boats attached. The state emergency management activated this team to head straight to Lenior ahead of the storm.

The Apex Swift Water Rescue team is also on standby if they need extra help.

WATCH | Duke Energy on preparation for power outages from Helene

Duke Energy's Jeff Brooks talks about possible power outages and their response to Hurricane Helene in an ABC11 interview.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Check back later for updates.

