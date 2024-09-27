Tropical Storm Helene | Tornado leaves 15 injured, 11 buildings damaged in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado caused significant damage in Rocky Mount on Friday.

Rocky Mount Fire Chief Darvin Moore said 15 people were injured, four seriously. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

An automotive repair shop and a restaurant were among 14 buildings heavily damaged, some with roofs and walls torn away. Numerous vehicles also sustained damage.

Sonny Cardinelli was inside the Chinese restaurant when the tornado moved through.

"We were sitting there, we kept getting the tornado alerts, and then some of my family members told me that there was a tornado in the area," Cardinelli said. "So, me and my granddaughter and a friend of hers ... sitting at the table, and I went to get my plate and when I seen the chimes going around and everything started spinning, so I ran to them and grabbed everyone I could and we went under the table. We were lucky."

Cardnelli said he got as many people as he could under the table as the tornado roared overhead. He could hear items and debris falling on the table and around him.

First responders were launching a drone to get a better view of the damage.

Tropical Depression Helene has spawned numerous tornado warnings throughout the day and caused serious flooding, particularly in the western part of the state.

Several counties, including Nash, remain under a Tornado Watch through 6 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, Helene had been downgraded to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved through the Appalachians.

Damaging wind gusts were expected to continue throughout the day in portions of the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennesee and Kentucky. Helene was moving north-northwest at 28 mph.

Earlier, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed there have been two storm-related deaths in North Carolina, including one in Charlotte and another in Catawba County.

