Black Mountain community finds creative solutions to help neighbors

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hurricane hitting western North Carolina impacted Black Mountain hard. It also came at a time when the town saw a tourism influx as the leaves changed color.

Instead, the town's shops and restaurants have made way for relief centers, as neighbors continue to help neighbors.

"We have a great little neighborhood, our neighbors came up with chainsaws and gave us a path," said Jennifer Smith from Black Mountain.

Jennifer Smith's car was hit by a tree and the storm left her stuck with no way out until neighbors cleared up their road. And she was far from alone. Many Black Mountain residents had to evacuate or had severe damage.

She said she's grateful for the volunteers who have been going door to door helping residents clear debris to find a way out.

"We couldn't have done it without them the town couldn't have, it's certainly a blessing," she said.

Just up the street, Sarah Vekasi and her dog rode out the storm.

"Water was just pouring off the mountain," she said.

Vekasi was completely surrounded as trees toppled around her house and her home pottery business.

"I just hunkered in and the trees kept on falling," she said.

Still, without power or water, she can at least get out safely thanks to people she doesn't know.

The help has been so constant that many haven't had time to process what they saw.

"I'm profoundly grateful to be alive but I'm not okay I'm not well.," Vekasi said.

But out of tragedy, a community is coming together and getting creative.

The town swim coach turned the town's pool into a lifeline.

"The funny thing is we're basically using water to counteract a water tragedy," said aquatics director Beth Dalton-Rathbone.

They have the only non-potable water source left in town and now people can come in by the bucket to get water for toilets. It is open every day at the Black Mountain Pool until 6 p.m.

Solar showers were also set up with the pool water.

"People, are now after 7 or 8 days, are able to get clean to some extent which has just been remarkable," she said. "Your mentality is 90 percent of how you make your body function and a shower can do a lot for you."

And one day once they've had a chance to breathe, they want to share what's special about their town with everyone.

"Please come back to Black Mountain, it's a wonderful town but we just need a little moment," Vekasi said.

Black Mountain has been hosting town meetings to keep neighbors informed about where things stand with power and water.

The town has also served as a jumping-off point for crews to send help deeper into mountains where towns are even more cut off.

