Volunteers at Triangle restaurants, breweries collect donations for Hurricane Helene victims

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While burgers and beer are often what's driving folks to Bull City Burger and Brewery in downtown Durham, this week it's been for a more pressing need: hurricane relief.

"It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine what those people are going through," said owner Seth Gross.

In the back of the restaurant, donations are stacked, full of water, toiletries, food, and other essentials.

"When we get to do this, at least you feel like you're helping a little bit," said Gross.

Combined with what they're collecting at their sister location, Bull City Solera and Taproom, the team will drive out a truckload of goods next week to the western part of the state. It will be the second time they've done so, as they also work with other local brewers in their respective relief efforts.

Asheville is a hotbed of craft brewing, with Gross discussing the industry ties.

"The beer community is a network of brothers and sisters. And when someone is hurting, we want to help out. Some of those breweries have tap rooms now here in Durham," said Gross.

"There's a lot of people in our own immediate family who have been affected by this. So anything we can do to help, we're happy to do it," added Peter Schwartz, Tap Room Manager for Vicious Fishes Brewery in Cary.

Vicious Fishes Brewery also served as a drop-off point, as it worked with Carolina Hurricanes Warriors.

"I want this entire area loaded with goods and supplies. I don't want there to be walking room. I want this place to be absolutely packed because our community in western Carolina needs the help," said Stephen McLaughlin, Vice President of Carolina Hurricanes Warriors.

"We had App State and UNC Hockey both come with an entire payload van full of stuff that they dropped off for us and really made a dent on our truck," said former Hurricanes defenseman Aaron Ward.

Saturday, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Authority announced the immediate availability of $100 million towards emergency work to repair infrastructure damaged during the storm.

"Realistically, I don't think it will be possible to meet all of the funding needs without action from Congress. So I know that that conversation is taking shape as well to make sure that those funds are there. We have what we need is a department for the immediate term to get through the next days and weeks," said US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, during an interview with ABC 11 earlier this week.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including those from North Carolina, signed a letter calling for Congress to "make appropriations as soon as possible to fully fund unmet agricultural disaster relief needs in our states and across the nation.

