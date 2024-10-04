Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Asheville tomorrow to survey damage

The vice president will get a breifing on relief efforts.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to North Carolina this weekend to survey the impacts of Hurricane Helene and get a briefing about the continued recovery efforts happening across the state.

Harris will give an update on the Federal government's support to emergency response and recovery efforts in North Carolina while in Asheville.

This trip to North Carolina will not be a campaign visit.

Her opponent in the 2024 Presidential race, Republican Donald Trump, visited Fayetteville on Friday.

North Carolina is said to be a battleground state that could tip the fate of this year's election in November.

