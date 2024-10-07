Family reunited after landslide destroys their home, leaves them stranded for days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is speaking again with a family recently reunited after a landslide caused by Hurricane Helene destroyed their home and left three of them stranded for days.

Burnsville native Laura Shelton first reached out to ABC11 last week when her mother and grandparents were trapped in the aftermath of the storm -- hunkering down with several neighbors until help could arrive.

"It was four or five houses that were together, and we all helped each other do whatever needed to be done. We took each other's talents and used them," said Deborah Hoilman, Laura's mother and one of the three family members who was trapped.

Deborah and Laura's 86-year-old grandmother and 89-year-old grandfather were forced to take shelter with a group of neighbors after the deadly landslide, which killed at least one other neighbor. The three were finally reunited with Laura last week.

Laura said it was a highly emotional moment.

"They're so lucky to be alive. I can't believe that they're alive after everything that I'm hearing. Still bits and pieces. But our story is one of hundreds, maybe thousands," she said.

The three survived with limited amounts of food and clean water until being rescued on Tuesday.

"It was a roller coaster ride every day because right when you think everything's okay, it's not. Something new would happen," said Hoilman.

The ordeal is over now, but they said it's forever changed their connection to the community that worked to save them.

"You start to realize what's important, who's important, who will show up for you. We've learned so much about ourselves. I think from this horrible experience and so much about each other and our community and the strength and resilience of our community," Laura said.

She said the family will be staying in Charlotte for at least a month, and they're working to apply for FEMA assistance after learning insurance may not cover their home, which was completely destroyed.