Western NC grapples with aftermath of Helene: flooding, power outages, and road closures persist

As crews work to clean up the damage, many people are still without power, and there are ongoing road issues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Helene's devastation in North Carolina is being described as 'catastrophic'. A lot of cleanup still needs to be done.

Heavy rainfall hit the western part of the state hard, causing severe flooding, mudslides, collapsed roads and failing infrastructure.

Our ABC11 crew is at Biltmore Village in Asheville Monday morning, which saw significant flooding as Helene moved through Friday. Just outside the famous Biltmore mansion swiftly moving water from the overflowing Swannanoa River had reached above the hoods of vehicles.

When driving in, our crews said it was pitch black. There is still no power just like other areas across western North Carolina.

WATCH: ABC11 reporter Tom George, photojournalist Matt Morrison share experience in Western NC

ABC11 reporter Tom George and photojournalist Matt Morrison share their experience in Western NC following Helene.

While most of the water has receded, crews are working to clean up the mud, debris and other damages. However, this is nowhere near the damage other areas have experienced.

"This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen in western North Carolina," Ryan Cole, Buncombe County assistant emergency services director, said.

Officials have confirmed at least 30 people across the state have died because of the storm. Cooper said Sunday this number is likely to rise as rescue efforts continue.

First responders say telephone, cellphone, and internet outages make it difficult for authorities to notify victims' families.

A Chapel Hill mother and son were reunited after not being able to reach each other in the immediate wake of Tropical Storm Helene.

On Saturday alone, an NC National Guard spokesperson said they rescued 117 people, including 11 animals, after 53 hours of flying.

Helene-related road issues remain Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Travel in western NC should be for emergencies only. I-40 remains impassable in multiple locations. I-26 is closed at the Tennessee state line.

President Joe Biden and NC Governor Roy Cooper are expected to visit western North Carolina over the next few days.

