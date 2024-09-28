How to help those affected by Helene: volunteering, donations and other resources

Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

Over a foot of rain fell across much of the region, setting the stage for an unfolding disaster of historic proportions. Helene moved through as a tropical storm Friday. There was severe flooding and mudslides, specifically in western parts of the state.

How can you help?

Durham Rescue Mission will hold a supply drive to help those impacted by Helene on Sunday, Sept. 29 and Monday, Sept. 30.

You can drop off supplies at 1201 E. Main Street in Durham.

The Red Cross is accepting donations, organizing blood drives and looking for volunteers. Click here to join them or find ways to help those impacted. You can also call 1-800-733-2767.

You can also donate with United Way and Salvation Army.

FEMA

North Carolina homeowners and renters in 25 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

There are several ways to apply: Online use the FEMA App. You can also call their toll-free line: 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

NC Disaster Relief Fund

The money will support both immediate and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. The fund is managed by United Way of North Carolina. THe Duke Energy Foundation has already made a generous donation of $100,000.

Donations to the Governor's NC Disaster Relief Fund can be made here.

"We are deeply committed to helping all impacted North Carolina communities through this crisis," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president. "Our hope is that these matching funds will inspire others to join us in supporting our neighbors during this devastating time."

United Way

United Way of North Carolina has launched a UW Helps NC Fund. The fund will support both immediate and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Contributions to the UW Helps NC Fund can be made easily online at www.unitedwaync.org. Donors have the option to designate their contributions to a specific United Way or allow UWNC to allocate funds to the areas of greatest need.

Free Cleanup Assistance

You can also help those affected by letting homeowners and property owners know about free storm cleanup.

Crisis Cleanup has issued a number available for folks to call for assistance with debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene: (844) 965-1386. All services are free, but not guaranteed. The hotline will remain open through Friday, October 11.

Other resources for those affected by Helene: