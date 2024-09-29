State focused on getting people out and supplies into western NC after catastrophic hit from Helene

Cooper said Sunday there were 11 confirmed deaths in NC from Helene, but the number is likely to rise.

Cooper said Sunday there were 11 confirmed deaths in NC from Helene, but the number is likely to rise.

Cooper said Sunday there were 11 confirmed deaths in NC from Helene, but the number is likely to rise.

Cooper said Sunday there were 11 confirmed deaths in NC from Helene, but the number is likely to rise.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Catastrophic." North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper shared the latest updates Sunday on the impact of Helene across the state and particularly in western NC.

Helene moved through North Carolina as a tropical storm Friday, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy as dozens of families mourn losing loved ones in the storm.

Rainfall totals ranged from 10 to 29 inches across different parts of the mountains, leading to massive flooding and landslides. Houses and businesses are flooded, damaged, or destroyed. Many roads remain impassable due to mud, debris, flooding, or complete collapse of the infrastructure.

"This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen in western North Carolina," Ryan Cole, Buncombe County assistant emergency services director, said.

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," Gov. Cooper said.

Cooper said Sunday there are numerous confirmed deaths in NC from Helene and the number is likely to rise.

"Tragically, we know there will be more," he said.

Sheriff Quintin Miller said the death toll in Buncombe County will likely continue to go higher. Sunday afternoon during a 4 pm news conference county officials said storm-related deaths are at 30.

First responders say telephone, cellphone, and internet outages make it difficult for authorities to notify families of victims.

SEE ALSO | How to help those affected by Helene: volunteering, donations and other resources

Getting people out

There are more than 500 North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) members working alongside local emergency responders.

Cooper said their priorities are conducting search and rescue missions, delivering needed supplies, and working to restore infrastructure.

On Sunday crews conducted numerous rescues, with many being air rescues, the NC National Guard spokesperson said. On Saturday, they rescued 117 people, including 11 pet which was more than 53 hours of flying.

The largest single mission involved rescuing 41 people north of Asheville in Buncombe County, he added. The Chimney Rock area was particularly hard hit, with seven rescues occurring in a concentrated effort.

"We even managed to rescue an infant and take them directly to the hospital for care," the spokesperson noted. The team has 15 additional heavy-lift aircraft from states including Connecticut, Maryland, and Florida.

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," Cooper told ABC11 Saturday. "We are engaged in a coordinated effort right now with the priority being to get people out and supplies in."

We are preparing to respond for some time Roy Cooper, NC Governor

Cooper is expected to visit the western part of the state over the next couple of days.

"We are working hard to rescue people and restore communications, power, and roads," he said. "This is a significant impact that we are preparing to respond to for some time."

Health and utilities

Supplies were airlifted to that part of the state. Over 330,000 pounds of commodities, including water, food and medicine, were transported over the last two days.

There are 52 water systems without power across the state, including 93 that are under a boil water advisory, Secretary of Health and Human Services Cody Kinsley said.

Kinsley confirmed that all hospitals in the region are currently operational using backup power.

"We are in active contact with all healthcare facilities in western North Carolina."

The priority is to get people out and supplies in. Roy Cooper, NC Governor

WATCH: Gov. Cooper speaks with ABC11 on recovery efforts in western NC

RELATED STORIES

Helene leaves devastation in western NC, thousands still without power

Cleanup is underway in Rocky Mount after EF-3 tornado leaves trail of damage

Rocky Mount tornado survivor shares terrifying experience: 'God brought us through'