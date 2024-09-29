Rocky Mount tornado survivor shares terrifying experience: 'God brought us through'

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- You can tell by talking to Clarence First he's a man of faith.

First is a manager at the K & W Cafeteria next to the destruction Hurricane Helene left behind.

"God brought us through," he said. "For that tornado to hit right in back of us and not hit this building, I thank him for covering us."

First walked Eyewitness News through the terrifying moments a tornado touched down within steps of where he works. He was standing at the buffet line with a few employees demanding all customers take cover in the restrooms.

"It happened so fast. It was a matter of seconds. I heard this loud popping sound ..booming sound and the lights went out," he said. "One of the customers started praying. Employees were hollering. A lot of people were crying."

According to First, power in the area was out for nearly 24 hours. He showed off a light dangling from the entrance of K & W that was minor damage compared to the devastation behind the restaurant.

The storm system tore through Rocky Mount's business district along Tiffany Boulevard, which remains shut down. Some of the damage includes windows blown out of cars, dumpsters flipped over, a roof collapse and a medical supply store completely wiped out.

"When I saw it yesterday, I was like wow. I was praying nobody was in the building that I knew," said Robert Green.

He used to shop at the medical supply store and drove from Whitakers to get a closer look at the damage. Green took pictures so he could add them to his collection at home.

"This is going to go up. even when it came through Dortches and hit the pharmaceutical plant. It's pictures like that I take," he said.

According to the City of Rocky Mount, police will monitor the properties to prevent looting. Rebuilding could likely take months.

The aftermath of Helene is also felt and seen from eastern to western North Carolina. Federal agencies have advice for residents.

"When it's safe to do so, document whatever damage you may have. Take pictures and report that to your insurance," said Erik Hooks Deputy Administrator with FEMA.

