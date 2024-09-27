Tornado warning issued for multiple central North Carolina Counties | ABC11 LIVE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helene is forecasted to cause significant issues including flash flooding, landslides, damaging debris flows, slope failures across steep terrain, and riverine flooding across portions of western and central North Carolina.

As of early Friday, Helene downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Florida and Georgia. Light showers are possible in the morning, and there is a risk of isolated tornadoes from roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area.

Flooding might occur in areas that do not typically flood. Up to 10 inches of rain had fallen in the North Carolina mountains, with up to 14 inches more possible before the deluge ends, setting the stage for flooding that forecasters warned could be worse than anything seen in the past century.

In a Friday news conference, Governor Roy Cooper gave updates on Tropical Storm Helene.

Cooper confirmed there have been two storm-related deaths in North Carolina, including one in Charlotte and another in Catawba County. Nationwide, there is a total of 10 dead related to Helene.

There are at least 26 storm-related deaths nationwide, according to ABC News. Other than North Carolina, there are seven in Florida, 11 in Georgia, and six in South Carolina.

Watch Governor Cooper's full news conference on Tropical Storm Helene

Cooper, alongside other leaders, spoke at a press conference Friday.

"The priority now is saving lives. Helene is causing life-threatening flash, flooding numerous landslides and down trees, causing power outages. Flooding will continue through the weekend and some areas and may even occur in areas that don't typically flood," he said Thursday. "With the rain they've already been experiencing before Helene's arrival, this is one of the worst storms in history for parts of Western North Carolina."

He also said he deployed 285 soldiers and airmen, as well as over 130 high-water vehicles and 30 swift-water rescue teams. The teams are out of New York, Delaware, New Hampshire, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Cooper said the storm will move out of our state in the next 24 hours.

Several counties in the Triangle area are under a tornado watch until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Counties in central NC included in the watch: Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren and Wayne.

A state of emergency was declared in North Carolina on Wednesday.

25 counties across North Carolina have declared a local state of emergency.

All North Carolinians should be weather-aware and prepared. You can check if your area is at risk for flooding here. You can also check the nearby lake levels.

See here what schools in the Triangle are closed or delayed on Friday.

Impact across NC

Road Conditions & Flooding

Helene is expected to bring record rainfall to North Carolina. Flood watches were issued across the state.

Light showers are possible Friday morning, with an isolated tornado later, in our viewing area.

A woman got trapped in her bedroom because of a fallen tree in Fuquay Varina on Meadow Drive. The fire chief said they could free the woman and fortunately, no one was injured. In total, two people and a dog were in the house at the time of the incident.

A tree fell on a Raleigh apartment complex off Wake Forest Road.

WATCH | Tree fell on apartment complex; Rain in Wake County

Another tree also fell on a home in Morrisville. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the resident said she was shaken up.

Hurricane and flash flood warnings were extended far beyond the coast up into northern Georgia and western North Carolina. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the NC mountains, with up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) more possible before the deluge ends.

Forecasters warned flooding could be worse than anything seen in the past century.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all roads in western North Carolina should be considered closed.

Haywood County Sheriff's Office told people Friday morning to evacuate Cruso Clyde, Canton, and other "low-lying areas" in Waynesville, which is west of Asheville. In a social media post, it said: "Flood waters are extremely dangerous. Getting caught up in floods may result in injury or death. LEAVE NOW. Climb to higher ground. Do not drive through water."

Power Outages

Several were without power Friday morning, according to the Duke Energy power outage map.

According to Duke Energy's website, the weather challenges because of Helene "will slow progress until the storm fully exits our service areas on Friday. Crews will assess damage and restore service as quickly as possible in areas where conditions allow. Estimated times of restoration will be provided as they are available."

Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Nearly 30 flights at RDU have been canceled Friday. There have also been a total of 12 delays.

Check your flight status here.

Storm Prep

In a Thursday news conference, Cooper spoke with other leaders about storm preparations and response.

"This is an unusually dangerous storm," he said. "(North Carolina) is preparing for unexpected conditions...Our priority here is to protect lives and manage the impact of the storm on our communities here in our state as it arrives."

Swift-water rescue crews from the Triangle are heading to the western part of the state as Hurricane Helene approaches.

North Carolina's price gouging law is in effect as of Thursday in preparation for Hurricane Helene, the state's attorney general office announced. The Department of Justice reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein will hold price gougers accountable for breaking the law.

You are encouraged to report any suspected potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online.

President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for North Carolina. The move makes federal disaster assistance available to the state to supplement response efforts to damage and other effects of Helene.

The North Carolina State Emergency Operations Center deployed 16 swift water rescue teams and added three additional swift water rescue teams from New York, Indiana and Illinois.

The Cary Swift Water team out of station 7 loaded up several cars and trailers with boats attached. The state emergency management activated this team to head straight to Lenior ahead of the storm.

The Apex Swift Water Rescue team is also on standby if they need extra help.

WATCH | Duke Energy on preparation for power outages from Helene

Duke Energy's Jeff Brooks talks about possible power outages and their response to Hurricane Helene in an ABC11 interview.

