How to get free Helene damage cleanup assistance in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helene may be past North Carolina, but its impact is still being felt.

Over a foot of rain fell across much of the region in the past several days, setting the stage for an unfolding disaster as Helene moved through as a tropical storm Friday morning. There was severe flooding and mudslides, specifically in western parts of the state.

There were also at least two confirmed tornadoes in Nash and Sampson counties.

Homeowners and property owners are now working to clean up and salvage what they can after the storm.

Crisis Cleanup has issued a number available for folks to call for assistance with debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene: (844) 965-1386.

All services are free, but not guaranteed. The hotline will remain open through Friday, October 11.

Other Useful Resources

You can report a power outage at 57801, use the Duke Energy app or their website.

You can check for road closures due to the storm.