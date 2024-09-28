Homes, businesses and highways underwater after Helene leaves damage of historic proportion in NC

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," Gov. Cooper said.

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," Gov. Cooper said.

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," Gov. Cooper said.

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," Gov. Cooper said.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in the western part of North Carolina.

Over a foot of rain fell across much of the region in the past several days, setting the stage for an unfolding disaster as Helene moved through as a tropical storm Friday morning. There was severe flooding and mudslides.

Buncombe County reported 30 people were killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 84 people across several states, during a press conference on Sunday. It was not clear whether the numbers he cited overlap with 11 deaths confirmed by the state. Telephone, cellphone, and internet outages make it difficult for authorities to notify families of victims.

"This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen in western North Carolina," Ryan Cole, Buncombe County assistant emergency services director, said.

Dozens of people nationwide were confirmed dead from Helene's effects.

Gov. Roy Cooper says the toll would rise as rescuers and other emergency workers reached areas isolated by collapsed roads, failing infrastructure, and widespread flooding.

Many people are cut off because the roads are impassable. Governor Roy Cooper

He implored residents in western North Carolina to avoid travel, both for their own safety and to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. More than 50 search teams spread throughout the region in search of stranded people.

"Many people are cut off because the roads are impassable," Cooper said. Supplies were being airlifted to the region around Asheville, a city in western North Carolina's mountains known for its arts, culture, and scenery.

One rescue effort involved saving 41 people north of Asheville. Another mission focused on saving a single infant. The teams found people through both 911 calls and social media messages, North Carolina Adjutant General Todd Hunt said.

Roads remain closed on Sunday. On X, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said: "As crews work to clear and inspect roads and bridges, please give them room."

Gov. Roy Cooper spoke with ABC11 Eyewitness News on Saturday about the state's effort to help those impacted by the storm.

"This storm has brought catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina, of historic proportions," he said. "We are engaged in a coordinated effort right now with the priority being to get people out and supplies in."

Cooper said supplies were being airlifted to that part of the state. Buncombe County officials said Interstate 26 between Asheville and South Carolina had reopened, but most other routes into the city were impassible.

He is expected to visit the western part of the state over the next couple of days.

WATCH: Gov. Cooper speaks on recovery efforts in western NC

In Boone, Appalachian State University announced that classes are canceled on its Boone and Hickory campuses. A adverse weather condition 3 is in effect for non-faculty employees through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

Cleanup Resources & More

Crisis Cleanup has a number available for folks to call for assistance with debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene: (844) 965-1386. All services are free, but not guaranteed.

The hotline will remain open through Friday, October 11.

You can use the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network to track water levels near you and which areas may be impacted by flooding.

You can report a power outage at 57801, use the Duke Energy app or their website.

You can check for road closures due to the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES

15 people injured by tornado, 14 buildings damaged in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount residents thankful tornado wasn't worse: 'It was scary'